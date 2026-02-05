In Your Parish Headlines: February 5, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, February 5, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Barricades are going up in downtown Lafayette this morning ahead of the city's first Mardi Gras parade of the season.

Crews began placing barricades along the parade route at 8 a.m., stretching from Jefferson and Simcoe streets to Johnston and Vermilion streets.

The Krewe de Canailles walking parade rolls through downtown Friday, but barricades will remain in place through Saturday night's Krewe of Rio parade.

YOUTH BASEBALL, SOFTBALL REGISTRATION OPEN

Registration is now open for Lafayette PARC youth baseball and softball programs.

Boys and girls ages 3 to 16 can sign up for the upcoming season, which runs from March 21 to May 9.

Five local associations are handling registration, with fees ranging from $40 to $80. Registration deadlines vary by organization, with some closing as early as Feb. 16.

MEAUXMENTUM SUMMIT

The Louisiana Board of Regents continues its fourth Meauxmentum Summit in Lafayette today.

The statewide student success event is being held at the Cajundome and includes workshops, panel discussions, presentations and networking opportunities.

Organizers say the event aims to improve student success across Louisiana's colleges and universities.

Activities are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

