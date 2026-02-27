In Your Parish Headlines: February 27, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, February 27, 2026.

Cajun Comic Relief Brings Laughs to Lafayette Feb. 28

On Saturday, Feb. 28, the Cajun Comic Relief show will bring an evening of humor to the Heymann Performing Arts Center. The show begins at 7 p.m. and promises high-energy comedy celebrating the spirit and charm of South Louisiana. Organizers describe the night as one filled with laughter and local flavor.

Lafayette Celebrates Music, Culture and Comedy This Sunday

Music, culture and comedy will take center stage in Lafayette Parish Downtown for the Freetown Community Market planned for Sunday, March 1. The Open Jam and Creole Jam will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Freetown Community Garden on 800 E. Vermilion St., inviting musicians and listeners to gather and share traditional sounds. The Louisiana French Table will follow from noon to 2 p.m., offering a welcoming space to practice and celebrate the region’s French language and heritage.

Brooks & Dunn tickets go on sale for Neon Moon Tour at the Cajundome Oct. 8

Looking ahead, country music stars Brooks & Dunn are bringing their Neon Moon Tour 2026 to the Cajundome on Thursday, Oct. 8. The Hall of Fame duo will be joined by Tucker Wetmore and Caylee Hammack.Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. today at cajundome.com.