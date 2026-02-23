In Your Parish Headlines: February 23, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, February 23, 2026

Lafayette Parish

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is moving forward in its search for a new president.

Three semifinalists selected last week are visiting campus for interviews with faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members.

The search committee will interview the candidates Tuesday and is expected to name finalists later that day.

St. Mary Parish

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is introducing a new program aimed at investing in students.

Called "The Futures Project," the initiative features a 10-lesson curriculum to be taught in local schools. The lessons focus on helping students navigate real-life challenges while building skills needed to succeed in life.

Topics covered include substance abuse awareness, bullying prevention and conflict resolution, among others. The curriculum was developed by St. Mary Parish deputies and has been fully funded by the Sheriff's Office.

The office is officially introducing the project to the community today at a conference held at the Morgan City Courthouse.

Lafayette Parish

UPLFT Capital Access is hosting a food finance workshop today for industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and others working in the local food system.

Attendees will learn how to strengthen their businesses and expand access to capital. The workshop covers financing pathways, lender expectations and business planning requirements.

Organizers say the event aims to minimize food insecurity in the area and support economic recovery.

The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LPTFA campus on West Second Street.