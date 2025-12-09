In Your Parish Headlines: December 9, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials will attend the Milton Civic Organization's monthly meeting on Tuesday to discuss ongoing projects with residents.

Officials say the meeting will focus on improvements planned for Picard Park and Homewood, among other topics.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Civic Center.

Lafayette Consolidated Government

VERMILION PARISH

State and local officials will be in Abbeville Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the Gumbo One Fiber Broadband Project, marking the expansion of high-speed internet access to rural areas.

The project includes new fiber infrastructure and will deliver high-speed fiber internet to more than 4,500 rural residents and businesses, organizers say.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the LSU AgCenter Cooperative Extension Building.

In Your Parish Headlines: Vermilion, December 9, 2025

EVANGELINE PARISH

The Ville Platte Police Department is warning residents about scammers claiming to represent law enforcement agencies telling victims a friend or loved one needs to be bonded out of jail.

Authorities say callers ask for money to be transferred over the phone or loaded onto a card.

Law enforcement agencies will never solicit money over the phone. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and contact the agency the caller claims to represent to verify the information.