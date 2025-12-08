In Your Parish Headlines: December 8, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, December 8, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Registration for the Scott Mardi Gras parade opens on Monday.

City officials say that everyone is welcome to take part in the festivities, whether you're rolling with a krewe, decorating a float, or joining in as a spectator.

A $500 registration fee is required, and applications close on January 29, 2026, at 5 p.m. The parade will roll through the city on February 7, 2026, at 11 a.m.

ACADIA PARISH

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is currently accepting donations for its Toys for Tots drive.

Officials are seeking new and unwrapped toys to give to local families this holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off in the sheriff's office's front lobby or in the Civil Department inside the courthouse until Monday, December 15.

VERMILION PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will be parked in Abbeville on Monday.

The traveling food market offers fresh produce and healthy foods at low prices, along with other resources.

Activities are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Christian Service Center.