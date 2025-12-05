In Your Parish Headlines: December 5, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, December 5, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette District Re-entry Coalition will host its 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair on Friday in honor of former Judge Jules Edwards.

Community partners will be on-site with tools and support services to help residents take the next step forward, according to the organization.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

Lafayette District Reentry Coalition

Residents with traffic or misdemeanor warrants will have a chance to clear them safely this weekend.

A Lafayette Warrant Clinic is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Progressive Outreach Community Center. Organizers say the event will offer child care, free food and resources to help people handle warrants without fear of arrest.

For more information, call (337) 366-1227.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, December 5, 2025

ACROSS ACADIANA

Submissions will soon close for a statewide Black Bass Angler Survey to gather information from fishing enthusiasts.

The survey aims to collect data on angler experiences, preferences, and opinions regarding management of the state's black bass species, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Input will help shape Louisiana's first-ever stakeholder-driven Black Bass Management Plan, a 10-year plan designed to guide future management and enhancement of bass fishing opportunities across the state.

To complete the survey, click here.

Responses will be accepted through Sunday, December 7.