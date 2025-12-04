In Your Parish Headlines: December 4, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, December 4, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish School Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

The board is expected to hold a public hearing on a special tax proposition and discuss a potential policy change that would allow pre-K through fourth-grade students to wear hooded clothing. To read the full agenda, click here.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. inside the Supplementary Resource Center in Opelousas.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Landry, December 4, 2025

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Zigler Art Museum in Jennings will host its first Artist-Museum Collaboration Forum on Thursday.

Local artists of all skill levels and disciplines are invited to discuss how the museum can better support their creative development.

Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can RSVP by emailing museum@ziglerartmuseum.org or calling (337) 824-0114.

In Your Parish Headlines: Jeff Davis, December 4, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department is seeking volunteers for a holiday community cleanup on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will pick up litter around Jay and Lionel Hebert Golf Course, Holy Rosary Campus, and Holy Family Apartments, along with surrounding streets.

Officials say lunch will be provided after the cleanup.

Volunteers can register by calling (337) 291-5557 or simply showing up on the day of the event.