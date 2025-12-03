In Your Parish Headlines: December 3, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of scam calls, in which individuals are posing as sheriff's deputies.

According to local authorities, the scammers are leaving voicemails and claiming people have federal warrants for "failure to appear." They are also using fake badges and case numbers to appear official.

The sheriff's office reminds residents that they will never request payments or personal information over the phone. Officials advise anyone who receives one of these calls to hang up and contact local law enforcement.

ST. MARY PARISH

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is planning to construct a roundabout in the City of Franklin and wants public input on the project.

The roundabout would be built at the intersection of Highway 3211 and Yokley Road. An open house public meeting will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Franklin Library, with DOTD representatives on-site to discuss the project.

Comments can also be mailed to DOTD by January 3, 2026.

ACROSS ACADIANA

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is now accepting applications for its 38th Enforcement Academy.

Cadets will train to enforce the state's recreational boating laws, wildlife and fisheries laws, and general law enforcement.

The application period runs through December 22, with the academy scheduled to start at the end of March 2026. More information can be found here.