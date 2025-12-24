In Your Parish Headlines: December 24, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government released their Christmas service schedule.

On Christmas Eve, all transit services will end at 8:30 p.m. The Dean Domingues Compost Facility will close at 11 a.m., and all city-parish buildings will close at 12 p.m. Those will all remain closed through Christmas Day. There will be no transit services on Dec. 25, either.

Trash collection will also be pushed back to Friday.

VERMILION PARISH

Trash collection is looking similar in Abbeville, where they're also pushing pick-up services back by one day. That means regular Thursday pick up will move to Friday, and Friday will move to Saturday.

Abbeville City Hall will also be closed on Christmas, as well as Dec. 26. They will reopen on Monday.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Holiday closures are coming with some good news for neighbors in Evangeline Parish.

Despite the Dec. 31 deadline, there will be no late penalties or added interest on property taxes until Feb. 1. That's so Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office personnel, as well as other government employees, can enjoy their time off for the holidays, according to Sheriff Charles Guillory.

So, you don't have to be in any hurry to pay those property taxes!