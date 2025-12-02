In Your Parish Headlines: December 2, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The St. Martin Parish Council is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the 2026 budget.

The agenda includes public hearings on the operating, maintenance, and capital outlay budgets for the parish. The council will also consider establishing a reserve fund for a new parish jail. To read the full agenda, click here.

The meeting will begin at 5 pm. inside the Annex Building in St. Martinville.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish and City Councils are both meeting on Tuesday to discuss several items.

The Parish Council will consider leasing property near Holy Rosary Institute for a new Northeast Regional Library. Meanwhile, the City Council is expected to discuss changes to the Mardi Gras Activities Advisory Committee. To view the full agendas, click here.

The Parish Council meets at 4:30 p.m., and the City Council meets at 5:30 p.m.

Veterans and their spouses are invited to attend a special luncheon in Carencro on Tuesday.

Once Was Inc. is set to host a Meal of Remembrance to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day.

The event will take place at the Carencro Police Department from 11 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.