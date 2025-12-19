In Your Parish Headlines: December 19, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, December 19, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

A big congratulations is in order for some students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where they are holding the Fall 2025 commencement ceremonies Friday.

The first ceremony, happening at 9 a.m. Friday, recognizes graduates in the colleges of arts, business, engineering and nursing and health sciences, while another ceremony at 2 p.m. will honor those from the colleges of education and human development, liberal arts, sciences and the university college.

If you're looking to attend either of these ceremonies, keep the following in mind:

- Parking will be available at Cajun Field

-The university's clear bag policy will be in place

If you're not able to make it out in person, the ceremonies will be live streamed on the Cajundome's website, as well as the university's Facebook page.

Those aren't the only graduates to be celebrated Friday.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is also honoring graduates of the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy Friday morning, where 22 cadets will be going on to serve at eight law enforcement agencies across Acadiana.

That graduation is at 10 a.m. at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex in Scott.

IBERIA PARISH

Friday is the kickoff to 'A Home for the Holidays,' a temporary foster initiative designed to give shelter pets a break this holiday season.

The Iberia Parish Rabies and Animal Control is looking for families willing to foster at least 10 cats and dogs for two weeks. Fostering is open now through Dec. 24, with supplies available, if needed.

All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, so if you were thinking about adopting a pet this Christmas but just weren't sure you could swing it, this is a great way to give it a try, all while helping out one of those little furry friends.