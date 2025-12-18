In Your Parish Headlines: December 18, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, December 18, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

It's a very exciting day for some of our neighbors in Lafayette Parish.

South Louisiana Community College is hosting its fall 2025 graduation this morning at Cajundome. More than 900 graduates are set to cross the stage after working hard to earn their Associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates of technical studies or high school equivalency diplomas across several programs, from business to education.

Anyone can attend the ceremony, kicking off at 10 a.m. at Cajundome.

There's also keeping the holiday spirit alive in Lafayette Parish, and you're invited to do the same at the Roy House Christmas party happening this evening.

The Roy House, located on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's campus, is hosting its holiday open house all day, offering sales on UL Press books, but this evening is when the fun really gets going. Around 5:30 p.m., the Holiday Playgirls will liven things up with their rendition of classic Christmas carols, and with good music comes dancing, plus there will be gumbo, hot libations, Christmas spirits and plenty of good cheer.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard is hosting a Christmas turkey giveaway Thursday morning.

He's partnering with Benny's Supermarket to give free turkeys to any customers who spend at least $30 at the market a free turkey. That's happening at the store on South Union Street in Opelousas.

That kicks off at 9 a.m. when the parish government staff will begin handing out turkeys in the parking lot on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.