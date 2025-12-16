In Your Parish Headlines: December 16, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Moore Park will reopen on Monday with a new soccer and sports complex, featuring facilities designed to attract regional and national tournaments, officials say.

Upgrades include nine new fields, a 1,000-seat main stadium with artificial turf and LED lighting, and an inclusive play space. The project also includes pedestrian safety enhancements throughout the park, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

IBERIA PARISH

The New Iberia City Council is set to meet on Monday to discuss several key items.

The agenda includes finalizing the transfer of the Sugarcane Festival building and certain surrounding property from the Iberia Parish Government to the city. Another agenda item would give the mayor authority to negotiate the shutdown of speed camera enforcement near Daspit Elementary School.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish School Board will also meet on Monday, with several items on the agenda for discussion.

According to the agenda, the board will provide updates on school bus transportation. Board members are also scheduled to enter an executive session to discuss the superintendent's evaluation.

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.