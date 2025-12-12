In Your Parish Headlines: December 12, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, December 12, 2025.

ACADIA PARISH

Progress is underway at the Acadia Parish Landfill.

According to the Acadia Parish Police Jury, plans to connect the landfill system to Boardwalk's gas pipeline are moving forward.

Officials say the project will generate new revenue for the first time in many years.

Second Harvest Food Bank will be in Rayne on Saturday to distribute food for families in need.

The event will take place at Abundant Life Church of Rayne from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Organizers say new applicants should bring proof of monthly income, their driver's license, and a bill with their home address. Existing applicants are asked to bring their client cards to be stamped, along with their driver's license.

The Friends of Iberia Parish Library are currently hosting a paperback book sale at the Main Library in New Iberia.

All proceeds from the sale will go directly to the organization, supporting local services and offering more programs to the community.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.