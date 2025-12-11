In Your Parish Headlines: December 11, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, December 11, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish School Board will meet on Thursday to discuss several new stipend proposals aimed at supporting educators and staff.

Board members will consider one-time stipends for math teachers and those working in critical shortage areas, among others. An attendance incentive is also on the agenda, offering one-time stipends for teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and bus attendants.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Click here to read the full agenda.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The St. Martin Council on Aging is hosting its annual Christmas Luncheon on Thursday at the Cade Community Center.

Activities begin at 9 a.m., with lunch served at 11 a.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by Eazley Babineaux, also known as DJ Boogie Boi, and Christmas carols will be performed by Louisiana Christian School.

For more information, call (337) 332-3063 or (337) 212-0179.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Louisiana's 2025 fall inshore shrimp season is nearing its end as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries prepares to close several shrimping zones at sunset Monday.

The closures will stretch from the Mississippi state line to the Texas border.

Officials say white shrimp in portions of the state's waters are too small and need time to grow to legal size. Biologists will continue monitoring and may close additional areas if required.

More information can be found here.