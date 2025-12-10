In Your Parish Headlines: December 10, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Airport Commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Commissioners are set to vote on runway safety improvements and a new parking management services contract, according to the agenda. They'll also consider waste and recycling services and various maintenance agreements for the terminal.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

ST. MARY PARISH

The St. Mary Parish Council will also meet on Tuesday.

Council members are set to vote on the 2026 parish budget and a five-year capital outlay program, as listed on the agenda. They'll also consider a 12-month moratorium on solar farm development in unincorporated areas.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

EVANGELINE PARISH

The Evangeline Parish Library is currently hosting a toy drive, offering the community a chance to reduce their library fines while supporting local children in need.

Residents can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any library branch and receive up to $10 off library fines for each toy donated, according to the Evangelne Parish Library. The donations will support the local CASA program, an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children.

The last day to donate is Thursday, December 11.