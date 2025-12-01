In Your Parish Headlines: December 1, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, December 1, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

On Monday, the Lafayette Airport Commission will review parking management proposals.

A selection committee is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. to discuss recommendations.

The airport has previously experienced record-breaking travel demand, which has overwhelmed its parking capacity and filled up all short- and long-term lots. In May, officials opened temporary overflow parking off Borman Drive to accommodate the increased demand from travelers.

Lafayette Consolidated Government will honor Rosa Parks' historic act of courage on Monday with a special ceremony, marking the 70th anniversary of her refusal to give up her bus seat.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. at the Rosa Parks Transportation Centre on Jefferson Street.

According to organizers, the ceremony will feature a wreath presentation, community partners, and a proclamation from Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet.

ACADIA PARISH

Registration is still open for the City of Rayne's Christmas parade, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

Officials say entry to the parade is free for all participants. Those interested in participating can register by calling City Hall at (337) 334-3121 or visiting in person.

Lineup is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. in front of the Rayne Civic Center. Christmas carol singing and free photos with Santa will follow the parade at Depot Square.