In Your Parish Headlines: August 27, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

Crews in Jeanerette will execute a citywide hydrant flush on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Residents are urged to plan ahead, as water quality may be temporarily reduced. Officials recommend completing tasks that require water, such as washing dishes and laundry, before flushing begins.

If water becomes discolored, turn on a cold faucet and let it run for five to ten minutes. A Water Complaint form can be filled out at City Hall in the case of ongoing discoloration, according to the city.

ST. MARY PARISH

With National Night Out Against Crime fast approaching, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking community partners and sponsors.

You can donate a bike to be given away at the events or apply to host a table for your community organization, business, or agency.

For more information on how to get involved, email pio@stmaryso.com.

Activities are scheduled for October 20, 2025, at the West St. Mary Civic Center, and October 21, 2025, at the Bayou Vista Civic Center, both from 6 to 8 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Applications are now open for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Explorer Program.

The program provides 15- to 18-year-olds with a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement and offers leadership training, community service, and more.

The deadline to apply is September 1, 2025.

More details can be found here.