In Your Parish Headlines: August 26, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

The City of New Iberia has begun the process of installing 140 new streetlights.

Officials say the initial focus will be placed on areas that already have the necessary infrastructure in an effort to reduce costs.

Residents who would like to submit a request for a location in need of additional lighting can visit the City of New Iberia's Facebook page or contact a local council member.

VERMILION PARISH

J. H. Williams Middle School in Abbeville will host its first CAFE (Family and Community Engagement) meeting on Tuesday.

Attendees will have the chance to learn more about supporting the school and the community, according to event organizers.

Activities kick off at 5:30 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a partnership with the Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation to launch a pilot program aimed at improving litter removal along state highways.

According to DOTD, the Sponsor a Highway program will be implemented in four areas around the state: Lafayette, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport. Local businesses in these areas will have the opportunity to sponsor one-mile segments of highway. Professional litter removal services will be provided at least six times per year, with increased frequency based on the level of sponsorship. In exchange for their support, sponsors will receive branded acknowledgment signs along the roadway.

More information about how businesses can participate is expected to be released within the coming weeks, officials say.