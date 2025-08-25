In Your Parish Headlines: August 25, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, August 25, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The City of Opelousas will hold a budget committee meeting on Monday. The only item on the agenda is the proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins September 1, 2025.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. inside City Hall.

Officials added that a special call meeting will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m., during which members are expected to formally adopt the election results from August 16, 2025, when voters approved a 1% sales tax renewal.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities is still accepting nominations for the 2025 Disability Awareness Awards Ceremony.

Officials say the annual event celebrates individuals and organizations that make significant contributions to enhance the lives of those living with disabilities in the community.

Nominations close at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 7, 2025, at 9 a.m. inside the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Monday marks the first day of the fall semester at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

To kick off the new school year, organizers are inviting students to Snowballs on the Plaza.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free snowballs will be served on the plaza in front of Our Lady of Wisdom, next to Wharton Hall and the Student Union.