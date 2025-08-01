In Your Parish Headlines: August 1, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, August 1, 2025.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH

The Refinery Mission is breaking ground today on “The Rig,” a 57-bed transitional housing facility for low-income men facing addiction, homelessness and other challenges.

Located on West South Street, the facility will offer on-site programming to help men rebuild their lives through supportive services and structured care.

The project is partially funded by a $2 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, awarded through Catalyst Bank.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Confidence Campaign is hosting a free back-to-school resource fair this morning to help families prepare for the new academic year.

The event offers free school supplies, backpacks, health and wellness resources, and access to community support services. Guests can also enjoy food, games and family-friendly activities.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the InspireHer Center on Saint John Street.

Staying in Lafayette Parish, the Limitless Auto Show scheduled for tomorrow at South Louisiana Community College has been postponed due to forecasted high temperatures and possible rain.

Organizers say they plan to move the event to later this fall, and a new date will be announced soon.

Attendees are encouraged to stay updated by following the event online for further announcements.