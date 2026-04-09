In Your Parish Headlines: April 9, 2026

SAINT MARTIN PARISH

Saint Martin Parish schools are looking to fill several positions as the district continues to expand its staff. Openings include principals, teachers, counselors, nurses, custodians, and bus drivers. Officials say interested applicants can apply through the school board’s website.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

City leaders are hosting a public meet-and-greet to gather community input on the local bus system. The event begins at 1 p.m. at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center. Residents can share ideas on improving bus routes and adding or upgrading bus shelters, with feedback to be used for future transportation planning.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Film enthusiasts in Acadiana are being invited to submit their work to the 2026 Southern Screen Festival. Entries can include documentaries, short films, music videos, and more, with fees ranging from $10 to $20. Student submissions are free. The festival is set to take place in Lafayette this November, and more information is available at southernscreen.org.