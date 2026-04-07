In Your Parish Headlines: April 7, 2026

ACADIA PARISH

A library in Acadia Parish is making history this morning, officially being listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1953, the Bunche Library in Rayne is the oldest known Ralph Bunche library in the country. Local leaders plan to celebrate the milestone this weekend with a ribbon-cutting and the unveiling of a new historic marker. The event is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the library on Section Avenue.

ACADIA PARISH

Crews are also making upgrades to Veterans Park in Rayne, replacing a dangerous wooden bridge. Inmates and city officials are installing new drainage culverts, with plans for a sidewalk and safety rails. City leaders say the improvements will make the park safer for families.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

In Saint Martin Parish, water will be shut off this morning in Saint Martinville for all streets south of Dernier Street starting at 8 a.m. City officials warn that a boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice once service is restored.