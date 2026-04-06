In Your Parish Headlines: April 6, 2026

SAINT MARTIN PARISH

Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s travel series L-A 64 returns with a new episode tonight, focusing on Saint Martin Parish. Host Karen LeBlanc explores the region’s food, culture, history, and daily life, with stops in Saint Martinville, Breaux Bridge, and Lake Martin. The episode premieres at 8 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government is hosting Community Development Week Monday through Friday, offering residents access to housing, health, and safety resources. Events include a Community Resource Fair Tuesday at the MLK Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Fair Housing Workshop Wednesday at the Clifton Chenier Center from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and a Contractor Workshop Thursday at the Jesse L. Taylor Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The 13th Annual Scott Boudin Festival begins Friday, featuring live music, carnival rides, and a Boudin Eating Contest on Saturday night. Admission is $10 per day, with free shuttle service available from six locations to the festival grounds.