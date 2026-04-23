In Your Parish Headlines: April 23, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, April 23, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government is working to streamline the local development process. Officials are hosting a development roundtable this morning aimed at helping builders move through the permitting process more quickly. The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. at 220 West Willow Street, Building B.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish Government is seeking public input as it finalizes its five-year housing plan. A 45-day public comment period opens Saturday, allowing residents to review the proposal online or at the HUD office in New Iberia. A public hearing is scheduled for June 17 at the Courthouse Annex.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish Council is holding a special meeting today to consider potential legal action tied to a subdivision approval. According to the agenda, council members will vote on rental property litigation following a closed session. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Old City Market in Opelousas.