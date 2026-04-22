In Your Parish Headlines: April 22, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Registration is now open for a free heart health screening hosted by Our Lady of Lourdes, scheduled for May 30 at the Heart Hospital on Kaliste Saloom Road. The event is open to individuals 45 and older with a history or risk of heart disease and will include screenings such as blood pressure, glucose, BMI, ECGs, and echocardiograms. Participants must register online by May 27.

ST. MARY PARISH

Residents in St. Mary Parish will have access to free insurance assistance this week as the Louisiana Department of Insurance hosts a pop-up office in Franklin.The event is being held at the Teche Theater for the Performing Arts and will provide help with auto, homeowners, business, and other insurance policies. Experts will also be on-site to discuss topics such as fortified roofs and wind mitigation surveys. Residents are encouraged to bring insurance policy documents.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is receiving new autism response kits thanks to a donation from Acadian Ambulance. Officials say the kits will help deputies better respond to emergency calls involving individuals with autism, improving communication and safety during crisis situations.