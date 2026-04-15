In Your Parish Headlines: April 15, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

SAINT MARTIN PARISH

The City of St. Martinville will shut down its entire water system tonight at 10 p.m. so crews can begin replacing fire hydrants. Officials say service is expected to be restored by 6 a.m. tomorrow, followed by a boil water advisory until further notice.

VERMILION PARISH

Abbeville Main Street is asking for community input on a new downtown “Community Brand Development” project. Residents, workers, and visitors can take part in a short online survey aimed at highlighting the city’s culture and history. The survey deadline is Tuesday, April 28 at noon.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH

UL Lafayette is hosting its Rural Economic Development Roadshow today, bringing free entrepreneurship resources, workshops, and one-on-one support to local business owners. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Landry Economic Development office.