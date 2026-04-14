In Your Parish Headlines: April 14, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jeff Davis Electric has scheduled an outage for Tuesday to replace a utility pole.

The outage will begin at 9 a.m. It's expected to last two hours, officials report.

Impacted members include those north of Jennings, Hathaway, and Panchoville.

ACADIA PARISH

Organizers with the Rayne Frog Festival will host another committee meeting on Tuesday.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the festival is invited to attend the 5:30 p.m. meeting inside the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

The 54th Annual Rayne Frog Festival will be held Thursday, May 7, through Saturday, May 9.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Tickets are still on sale for the 22nd Annual Rooftop Boil, happening in Downtown Lafayette on Wednesday.

The event will feature food, drinks, and live music on the rooftop of the Parc Auto du Centre-Ville, next to Parc Sans Souci.

Organizers say money raised will help support downtown development. To purchase a ticket, click here.