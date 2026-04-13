In Your Parish Headlines: April 13, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, April 13, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The 14th annual Rain Barrel Sale is underway in Lafayette Parish, giving residents an opportunity to support water conservation efforts and stormwater management across the Bayou Vermilion watershed. The sale runs through April 24. Residents in both city limits and unincorporated areas of the parish can purchase their first rain barrel for $44, while additional barrels are priced at $59. Officials say the program encourages environmentally friendly practices aimed at reducing runoff and protecting local waterways.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Parents are approaching a fast-approaching May 1 deadline to apply for the district’s STEAM magnet academies. The program offers free transportation and after-school care for students. Families already zoned for the schools do not need to apply. Applications can be submitted online or dropped off at the district office.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Time is also running out for students interested in the Opelousas Junior Police Academy. The program is seeking youth who want to learn and train alongside law enforcement. The application deadline is May 1, and forms are available in person at the department or online.