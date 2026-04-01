In Your Parish Headlines: April 1, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Iberia Parish

The Scott City Council meets today to fill an empty seat. Leaders plan to appoint Jakob Goodwin to the council, taking over the rest of Doyle Boudreaux’s term. The council will also vote on changes to traffic fines and rules for manufactured homes. Meetings get underway at 6 p.m. at Scott City Hall.

Vermilion Parish

Time is running out for oyster harvesters along the coast this morning, with the season coming to an end in several public areas later today. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports harvesting will close half an hour after sunset. This affects the Vermilion, Côte Blanche, and Atchafalaya Bay seed grounds.

Saint Mary Parish

New progress this morning at the Port of Morgan City, which is receiving more than $700,000 in federal funding for equipment upgrades. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant to buy a new crane for the terminal. Congressman Clay Higgins pushed for the funding last year, saying the crane will speed up boat turnaround times and boost the local economy.