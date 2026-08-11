Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana to host 2026 Clean Out Your Freezer Day on Aug. 23

Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana is back again on Aug. 23 asking Louisiana to make more room in their freezer for the upcoming hunting season. They're welcoming all perishable donations to one of the drop-off locations throughout the state for the annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day on Aug. 23 (dates and times may vary).

ACADIANA Drop-off Locations

August 23 | 10 am-3 pm

All items collected will be donated to The Refinery Mission.



Lafayette- UL Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St.

Opelousas- Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd.

Youngsville-First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Rd.

Eunice- Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue

While most Clean Out Your Freezer Day drop-off locations are open on Aug. 23 only, everyone is encouraged to visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com to check all drop-off times and dates in their community as some may begin on Aug. 17 or run as late as Aug. 28. Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana (H4H) will accept any properly packaged, labeled, and dated game, fish, or other protein, as well as other frozen food at the multiple drop-off locations.

"Moving Clean Out Your Freezer Day to late August the last few years have proven to result in great success with record breaking pounds of donations. We want to continue to make it convenient for all sportsmen as they're preparing for the upcoming hunting season and possibly unloading from the fishing season," says Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana. "We've also continued to make the drop-off locations more convenient so you'll find that we're hosting at more markets, specifically with a few more Rouses Markets on the schedule. We feel this will be easier for everyone, especially as they're shopping for the week ahead."

Nearly 18,500 pounds of frozen goods were collected from Clean Out Your Freezer Day 2025, just clearing over the 18,251 pounds in 2024, according to event organizers. The goal for H4H is to surpass the 2025 donations to provide for the needy. The distribution goes through the five (5) major food banks in Louisiana, as well as direct to shelters and kitchens and other agencies.

With the support of local food banks, churches, and community betterment organizations, H4H hosts a 2026 Clean Out Your Freezer Day drop-off location in the following cities and regions:

Alexandria



Baton Rouge



Central



Clinton



Denham Springs



Eunice



Gonzales



Houma



Lafayette



Lake Charles



Marksville



Monroe



Natchez



Natchitoches



New Orleans (Metairie)



Opelousas



Ruston (Dubach)



Shreveport



Slidell



Thibodaux



Youngsville



Zachary



To find your local drop-off locations' date and times, visit the Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana website.