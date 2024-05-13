Watch Now
Have you seen this truck?

Posted at 10:09 AM, May 13, 2024
Calcasieu Parish deputies are looking for a truck they say crashed into the canopy of a conveniene store last week and just drove away.

The incident happened on May 7 around 9 a.m. at a store on La. 27 in Sulphur.

A truck pulled out from under the canopy over the gas pumps, and the tractor loaded on the trailer the truck was pulling hit the canopy and caused extensive damage.

The truck was a white, Ford single-cab one-ton flatbed dually truck. It was pulling a red flatbed gooseneck trailer that was carrying a yellow front-end loader tractor with a backhoe attachment.

Here's a picture:

When the truck drove away, it was headed north on La. 27, deputies say.

Detectives have been trying to find the truck but haven't had any luck.

They're asking anyone who can identify the truck call the Sheriff's Office at (337) 491-3605.

CPSO Cpl. Kerrick Gabriel, Jr., is the lead investigator on this case.

