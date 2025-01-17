Government closures in anticipation of winter weather

Most government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the MLK Holiday. But many also are closing on Tuesday due to the forecast weather.

Here's the list of closures we have so far; if your office is closing next week and you'd like it to be included here please send the information to news@katctv.com

STATE OF LOUISIANA : Due to the likelihood of a winter weather event, ALL STATE OFFICES will be closed statewide on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods, including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, LA DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application. Louisiana State Troopers are urging motorists to refrain from unnecessary travel during this winter weather event. However, if you travel, we strongly advise you to exercise utmost caution, strictly adhere to all traffic laws, eliminate distractions, and reduce your speed significantly.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard: Due to the forecast of an extremely cold air mass to move into the region along with possibility of precipitation, President Richard announces the closure of Iberia Parish Courthouse and Iberia Parish Government offices beginning Tuesday, January 21, through Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Employees are to report to work on Thursday, January 23, 2025, unless otherwise notified.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

ST. LANDRY PARISH GOVERNMENT: St Landry Parish Government will be closed Tuesday January 21, 2025 due to the potential freeze. As of now we plan on reopening Wednesday January 22, 2025 for normal operations. Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Reminder: We will have the shelter open from Sunday January 19, 2025 at 5:00 P.M. through Thursday January 23, 2025 at 5:00 P.M.

EUNICE: Due to the latest weather forecast the City of Eunice's non-emergency departments will be closed on Tuesday, January 21 in anticipation of freezing conditions and possibly icy roads. No decision has been made yet about Wednesday, January 22nd. Department Supervisors will be notified when a decision has been made. On-Call personnel should be available for any unforeseen emergencies arising from the weather.

DISTRICT COURT: Chief Judge D. Jason Meche has ordered the 27th Judicial District Court be closed Tuesday, January 21, 2025 due to inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Likewise, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has announced the closing of the offices of the criminal and civil divisions on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 due to extreme weather and travel risks. The Dispatch and Patrol Shifts will be on duty during this critical time. Sheriff Guidroz asks the public to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary and to use extreme caution. Please monitor the road advisories issued by the Louisiana State Police and the local agencies.

ST. MARY PARISH

The St. Mary Parish Government Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Tuesday due to anticipated winter weather. The Landry Landfill located in Berwick and the West End Transfer Station in Franklin will close at noon on Monday for MLK day, and will be closed all day Tuesday due to the weather.

City of Franklin: Pursuant to the City of Franklin State of Emergency Declaration due to possible impacts from the Polar Vortex 25-007 Winter Weather, the Regular Council Meeting of the Franklin City Council scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, has been cancelled. A Special Franklin Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the at their regular meeting place, at City Hall, 300 Iberia Street, Franklin, Louisiana to consider the business items that were slated for the January 21, 2025 meeting.