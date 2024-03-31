'Goodbye for Now': ASAP, formerly Waitr, ceases operations

After 15 years of service, Lafayette-based delivery company ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, has ceased operations, The Acadiana Advocate reported.

The announcement was made on the organization's website. Read the full statement below.

Goodbye for Now

Dear Valued Customers,

With a heavy heart, we share the news of the closure of our delivery and carryout business. After 15 years of dedicated service, we've made the tough decision to cease operations. We write to you today filled with gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout our journey.

Thank you for being an integral part of our journey.

Sincerely,

ASAP

ASAP was launched in Lake Charles as Waitr, an idea created by Chris Meaux.

The company later changed its name after it was sold in 2022, transitioning into a "deliver anything" model, which included the delivery of alcohol, auto and electrical parts, and other various products.

Click here to read The Advocate's full story.