Gas Prices Across Acadiana: Who's Paying the Most and the Least?

As gas prices fluctuate across the country, residents in Acadiana are experiencing varying costs at the pump. With the Fourth of July holiday just around the corner, here’s a detailed look at the latest gas prices in different parishes, highlighting where drivers can find the cheapest and most expensive fuel in the region.

Lowest Gas Prices

Evangeline Parish currently boasts the lowest gas prices in Acadiana at $3.00 per gallon. This makes it the best spot for neighbors looking to save a few dollars while filling up their tanks for holiday travels.

St. Martin Parish follows closely with gas prices at $3.02 per gallon. Drivers in this area are also enjoying relatively low fuel costs, just in time for Independence Day celebrations.

St. Landry Parish residents are paying $3.04 per gallon, making it another affordable option for those in the neighborhood.

Mid-Range Gas Prices

Lafayette Parish has gas prices at $3.06 per gallon. This places it in the mid-range compared to other parishes in Acadiana, offering a reasonable rate for holiday travelers.

Both Acadia Parish and Iberia Parish are seeing prices at $3.07 per gallon, reflecting a slight increase from the lowest prices but still fairly reasonable for those hitting the road this Fourth of July.

Highest Gas Prices

Jeff Davis Parish and Vermilion Parish are tied, with gas prices at $3.11 per gallon. Residents in these parishes are among those paying the most for fuel in the region.

Topping the list is St. Mary Parish, where gas prices have reached $3.12 per gallon. This parish currently holds the highest gas prices in Acadiana, just as the holiday weekend approaches.

Summary

Evangeline: $3.00

St. Martin: $3.02

St. Landry: $3.04

Lafayette: $3.06

Acadia: $3.07

Iberia: $3.07

Jeff Davis: $3.11

Vermilion: $3.11

St. Mary: $3.12

As the Fourth of July weekend heats up, knowing where to find the cheapest gas can help Acadiana residents manage their travel budgets more effectively.


