Friday Night Live highlights 2025

If you've missed an episode of Friday Night Live, don't worry - we've got highlights from each week's show right here. We're updating this story as we get those highlights cut, so check back if you don't see your game!

Friday Night Live Game 1 - Northwest vs. Eunice

Friday Night Live Game 2 - LCA vs. Carencro

Friday Night Live Game 3 - Comeaux vs. NISH

Friday Night Live week 4 was canceled due to logistical issues.

Friday Night Live Game 5 - Kaplan vs. Loreauville

Friday Night Live Game 6 - Church Point vs. Pine Prairie

Friday Night Live Broadcast - Week 7 - Welsh vs. LARCA

Friday Night Live Game 8 - Iota vs. Ville Platte

Friday Night Live week 9 was canceled due to logistical issues.

Friday Night Live Game 10 - Opelousas vs. Beau Chene