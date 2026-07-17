Fourth person dies from Louisiana heat in 2026

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed the state’s fourth heat-related death this year.

According to the department’s Heat-Related Illness: Data Dashboard, two of the four people who died were from Northeast Louisiana, one was from the Acadiana area, and one was from the Northshore.

Officials reported that three of the victims were over 65 years old, while one was between 30 and 49 years old. Two of them are women, and two are men.

The dashboard is updated weekly on Thursdays.

Although not reported by the state yet, Ponchatoula Police said a three-year-old boy died of an apparent hot car death in Ponchatoula on Friday, July 10.

LDH warns that heat-related illnesses, or hyperthermia, happen when the body is unable to maintain a normal body temperature.

Lists of warning signs and safety tips are available on LDH’s website.