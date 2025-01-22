Four hunters rescued during winter storm

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents rescued four hunters from the Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on Jan. 21 during the winter storm.

Agents received information around 9:40 a.m. about four stranded hunters on the WMA. Agents responded by boat and reached the stranded hunters at 11 a.m.

According to the hunters, they went out duck hunting in the morning in their vessel and on their way back started taking on water. They then beached their vessel on the WMA and called for help.

Agents transported the hunters by boat back to their vehicles. The hunters did not need any medical attention.

Hunters are reminded to stay home, stay off the roads, and to not access any WMAs at this time due to the hazards presented by the winter storm.

Agents participating in this successful rescue are Sgt. Jeremy Foret and Agent Savannah Lavergne.

