Formal state of emergency issued for May storms

A formal state of emergency declaration has been issued for some parishes affected by the storms that hit Louisiana between May 13 and May 17.

The declaration clears the way for the state, and possibly the federal, government to assist local governments in paying for clean-up and other damage.

Included in the declaration are two Acadiana parishes:

St. Martin Parish for the tornado of May 13 and 14, which damaged at least nine homes, 19 mobile homes, four businesses and one public building; injuring nine people and leaving one person dead. The declration estimates more than 150,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris in the Henderson area alone.

Lafayette Parish for the straight-line wind event on May 16 that caused power outages to almost 50 percent of the parish, as well as significant damage and debris.

Also included are several other Louisiana parishes:

Point Coupee Parish for the tornado of May 13 and 14, which caused power outages for more than 50 percent of the people there, damage to 14 homes and the destruction of a 15th.

West Baton Rouge Parish for the tornado of May 13 and 14, which damaged several homes and left at least two people dead.

Iberville Parish for the tornado of May 13 and 14, which damaged one home, four mobile homes and two public buildings.

St. James Parish for the tornado of May 17, which damaged 47 homes.

East Feliciana Parish for a straight-line wind event on May 16 which caused power outages and significant damage and debris.

The declaration also provides for state assistance for specific expenses for specific parishes:



The state will cover 75 percent of the cost of the first 10 days of debris removal in St. Martin, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Point Coupee, St. James, East Feliciana and Lafayette parishes.



The state will cover 75 percent of the costs related to shelter for the first seven days after the storm in St. James Parish.



The state will cover 75 percent of the overtime pay for "protective measures" on the day of each event in St. Martin, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Point Coupee, St. James, East Feliciana and Lafayette parishes.

The state of emergency also triggers a state law that prohibits price gouging by contractors, but allows governments to bypass bid laws on the state and local areas to respond to emergencies.

Here's the declaration: