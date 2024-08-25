Five killed in three separate Acadiana crashes

Five people were killed Friday night in three separate single-vehicle crashes in the Acadiana area, according to Louisiana State Police.

Acadia Parish

On August 23, 2024, shortly after 5 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Bluefish Road in Lyons Point. The crash claimed the lives of 27-year-old Javonta Flugence, 26-year-old Amber Davy, and 2-year-old Caroline Flugence, all of Crowley, as maintained by state police.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2003 Toyota 4Runner was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 13. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota left the roadway to the right, entered a ditch, struck a culvert, became airborne and rolled onto its roof. All three occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers are continuing to investigate who was driving at the time of the crash due to the unrestrained and partially ejected occupants, authorities say.

St. Landry Parish

A single-vehicle crash occurred on LA Hwy 93 near Grand Lake Drive in Arnaudville on August 23, 2024, shortly after 6 p.m. The crash claimed the life of Kevin Meche, 53, of Arnaudville, according to state police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Meche was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on LA Hwy 93. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet left the roadway to the right, entered a ditch and continued south before re-entering the roadway and overturning multiple times. Meche, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials report.

Iberia Parish

On August 23, 2024, shortly after 7 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on LA Hwy 87 near LSU Bridge Road in Jeanerette and claimed the life of Felix Richard, 45, of New Iberia. The preliminary investigation determined that Richard was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on LA Hwy 87. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road, entered a ditch, struck an embankment and then struck a tree. Richard, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, as maintained by state police.

Standard toxicology samples were collected for analysis in all three crashes.

"Overnight, single-vehicle crashes in the Acadiana area resulted in the loss of five lives, leaving their families changed forever due to preventable motor vehicle crashes," said Trooper Peggy Bourque. "Troopers wish to remind motorists that although not all crashes are survivable, wearing your seatbelt drastically decreases your chance of injury or death during a crash. Additionally, distracted, inattentive, and reckless driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Taking simple precautions like ensuring every occupant is wearing a seatbelt, following all traffic laws, and adhering to speed limits increases safety on the road."