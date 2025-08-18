Feeding La. secures $1M to purchase local produce for statewide food bank network

Feeding Louisiana has been awarded $1 million by the Louisiana Legislature to expand its purchase of locally grown produce and proteins for distribution through the state’s five regional food banks. The appropriation was approved Friday by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget as part of the state’s ongoing commitment to strengthening food access and supporting Louisiana farmers, according to a spokesperson for Feeding Louisiana.

This investment builds on the demonstrated success of prior years. Between Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024, Feeding Louisiana utilized $2.5 million in state funding to purchase food from 82 Louisiana farmers, delivering nutritious, locally sourced products to every parish in the state. All funds were used for food purchase; no funds were spent on salaries or overhead.

“This funding helps us feed more families while creating reliable markets for Louisiana’s small and mid-sized farmers,” said Pat R. Van Burkleo, Executive Director of Feeding Louisiana. “We’re grateful for the Legislature’s continued trust in our work and we are proud to deliver proven results across all 64 parishes.”

Food purchased with this funding will be distributed through Feeding Louisiana’s five-member food banks:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

Together, these food banks serve as vital lifelines for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents, providing emergency food assistance, senior nutrition boxes, mobile pantries, and disaster response support.