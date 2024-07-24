Dozens of Acadiana youth participate in the AWS Summer Work Experience Program

Dozens of young people in eight parishes got some new skills and work experience this summer.

The Acadiana Workforce Solutions Summer Work Experience Program recently wrapped up; the program offers students from 16 to 24 years in Acadiana parishes the chance to do a week-long boot camps to get work experience from local businesses.

The first boot camp was held at various South Louisiana Community College locations in the Acadiana area. This camp consisted of learning objectives surrounding workforce clusters including contextual math, workforce/soft skills development and credentials earned in digital literacy.

The second boot camp was held at Louisiana State University at Eunice. The camp was called, “1st Annual Future Med Pros Boot Camp”. This boot camp focused on medical careers. It covered Digital Literacy Career Search Skills, Biology Exploration, Medical Math, CPR Basics, Vital Signs and concluded with a hospital tour.

"The boot camps were very successful due in part to our amazing partnership with South Louisiana Community College, Ochsner Health and Louisiana State University at Eunice. We look forward to expanding on these partnerships to enhance the services we provide in our region," a release from Acadiana Workforce Solutions says.

Approximately 169 young people were employed by AWS this summer, the release says, with a diverse group of companies participating in the program.

Companies that participated in this summer’s program and provided worksites for participants included: Ochsner’s Health, Opelousas General Hospital, St. Landry Parish Government, Community Action Agency, Acadiana Open Community Media, St. Landry Parish School Board, Delkin Motor Sports, Brilliant Minds Academy, Nehemiah Project, Assist Agency and We Push.

"As we close another unforgettable summer youth program, AWS would like to thank all our incredible participants, dedicated staff, partners, and supportive families for making this summer program a resounding success. Here's to the endless possibilities that lie ahead for every one of us. Until we meet again, keep dreaming, keep growing, and keep shining bright,” Acadiana Workforce Solutions Director, Brenda Foulcard said.

Here are some photos the AWS sent to us, showing some of the young people who participated in this summer's programs: