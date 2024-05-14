Watch Now
Dine for the Diner is Thursday

KATC
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 14, 2024
Dine for the Diner, an annual event that allows folks to help out a local feeding program by simply eating at a restaurant, is set for Thursday.

This year, 32 Acadiana restaurants are participating, and have pledged 10 percent of their proceeds from the day to St. Joseph Diner, a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Here’s the list of restaurants that have pledged to support St. Joseph Diner this Thursday (all you have to do is go eat there; they do the rest!)

Antoni’s Italian Cafe
BJ’s Pizza House
BJ’s PoBoys and Plate Lunches
Black Cafe
Blanchard’s BBQ
Central Pizza & Bar
Charley G’s
Chris’ Poboys - Robley Drive / Ambassador Caffery
Chris’ Poboys - Pinhook Road
Dean-O’s Pizza
Dean-O’s Pizza South
Fat Pat’s - Carencro
Fat Pat’s - Verot School Road
Fat Pat’s - Westmark
Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - I-10 Service Road
Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Ambassador Caffery
Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Crowley location
Hub City Diner
iMonelli
Johnson’s Boucaniere
LaPizzeria Lafayette
Louisiana Crawfish Time - Verot School Road
Marcellos - Kaliste Saloom Road
Mercy Kitchen
Mo’Crawfish N Mowata
Olde Tyme Grocery
Priya’s Indian Food
Reve Coffee Lab - River Ranch
Reve Coffee Roasters - Jefferson Street
Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store
Social Southern Table & Bar
Viva La Waffle

St. Joseph Diner is a 100% donor driven program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. The Diner operates seven days a week, serving three warm meals per day to those experiencing hunger in Acadiana, at no cost to those served.

