Dine for the Diner is Thursday

Dine for the Diner, an annual event that allows folks to help out a local feeding program by simply eating at a restaurant, is set for Thursday.

This year, 32 Acadiana restaurants are participating, and have pledged 10 percent of their proceeds from the day to St. Joseph Diner, a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Here’s the list of restaurants that have pledged to support St. Joseph Diner this Thursday (all you have to do is go eat there; they do the rest!)

Antoni’s Italian Cafe

BJ’s Pizza House

BJ’s PoBoys and Plate Lunches

Black Cafe

Blanchard’s BBQ

Central Pizza & Bar

Charley G’s

Chris’ Poboys - Robley Drive / Ambassador Caffery

Chris’ Poboys - Pinhook Road

Dean-O’s Pizza

Dean-O’s Pizza South

Fat Pat’s - Carencro

Fat Pat’s - Verot School Road

Fat Pat’s - Westmark

Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - I-10 Service Road

Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Ambassador Caffery

Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Crowley location

Hub City Diner

iMonelli

Johnson’s Boucaniere

LaPizzeria Lafayette

Louisiana Crawfish Time - Verot School Road

Marcellos - Kaliste Saloom Road

Mercy Kitchen

Mo’Crawfish N Mowata

Olde Tyme Grocery

Priya’s Indian Food

Reve Coffee Lab - River Ranch

Reve Coffee Roasters - Jefferson Street

Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store

Social Southern Table & Bar

Viva La Waffle

St. Joseph Diner is a 100% donor driven program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. The Diner operates seven days a week, serving three warm meals per day to those experiencing hunger in Acadiana, at no cost to those served.