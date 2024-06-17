Digital resume drop-off event set

State officials are hosting an online Résumé Drop-Off Event to give job seekers the opportunity to learn more about growing companies in the Acadiana Region and apply for open positions.

The event will be held online on Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Job seekers can register in advance here, or anytime throughout the event.

Attendees are asked to have a digital copy of their résumé available for the event.

Companies are hiring for roles in a variety of sectors including:

Manufacturing and Maintenance: A&P Mechanic and Inspector, Maintenance, Plant Manager, Quality Manager, Operations Manager, Process Technology, Facilities Manager, Inventory Manager and Operators.

Business and Technology: Customer Service, Office Support, Software Developer, Software Engineer, Human Resources and Sales Representatives.

Seven companies are seeking to fill over 80 job openings over the next three months in Acadiana:

ASH Industries, Lafayette

Avex, New Iberia

Calls Plus, Lafayette

CGI, Lafayette

First Solar, New Iberia

LHC Group, Lafayette

SchoolMint, Lafayette

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, learn more about the companies and apply for open positions. Job seekers can also learn more about career and educational opportunities at the South Louisiana Community College online booth.

Louisiana Economic Development FastStart hosts numerous online and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from manufacturing to business & technology. To receive email notifications about future interview events, opt inhere.

For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.