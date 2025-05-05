CPSO uniforms have a new look - but it's not a fashion choice

Calcasieu Parish deputies will look different today - but the change in uniform color isn't a fashion choice.

When Sheriff Stitch Guillory first took office, he met with deputies to talk and one of the consistent requests was for load-bearing vests. These vests are designed to redistribute equipment weight to the upper body vs. the hips, which reduces strain and makes them more comfortable.

CPSO found the vests, but turns out they didn't make them in the old CPSO blue. To keep costs down, the sheriff decided to go with a green that works with the vests.

Sheriff Guillory created a uniform committee made up of frontline deputies to evaluate various uniform styles and colors, based on functionality, comfort, and appearance. After their research the recommendation was made to adopt the green uniform, which is compatible with the load-bearing vest.

“This is not just a uniform change, it is an upgrade in comfort, efficiency, and officer safety,” stated Sheriff Stitch Guillory. “Our deputies spoke up about what they wanted and what they think they need do to a better job, and we listened. It is important to note that this uniform transition is not incurring substantial new costs as uniform purchases are a routine and budgeted expense and many existing vests and ballistic plates were nearing their scheduled replacement.”

According to a release, "this new look represents a unified, modern appearance for our CPSO deputies, while honoring their requests for change and reinforcing the department’s dedication to serving the citizens of Calcasieu with professionalism and pride."