Conn's to close all stores, including Lafayette location

Conn's HomePlus is closing all their stores, including Lafayette's location, after filing for bankruptcy last month.

The Lafayette location is on the company's website page of "store closings"; to see it, click here.

Court records in federal bankruptcy court in Dallas show the company filed for Chapter 11 protection on July 23. Those filings indicate the company owes creditors more than $100 million.

The filing includes several separate named entities, including Conn’s, Inc.; Conn Appliances, Inc.; CAI Holding, LLC; Conn Lending, LLC; Conn Credit I, LP; Conn Credit Corporation, Inc.; CAI Credit Insurance Agency, Inc.; New RTO, LLC; W.S. Badcock LLC; W.S. Badcock Credit LLC and W.S. Badcock Credit I LLC.

In their filings, company attorneys describe Conn's as a company that offers furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics and other items as well as credit solutions for "a large, under-served population of consumers who typically have limited credit alternatives."

The company has about 3,800 full-time employees and 150 part-time employees in locations around the US, and operate more than 550 retail stores in 15 states, the filings indicate.

The filings indicate the company hired an investment banking firm in June, in an attempt to sell the company's assets, but that effort wasn't successful.

CNN reports that shares of the company have fallen more than 90% for the year and the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq a few weeks ago.