Competitive grants cycle for non-profits now open

The Community Foundation of Acadiana has opened its 2026 Competitive Grants Cycle.

CFA says the cycle offers new funding opportunities to nonprofit organizations working to strengthen communities across Acadiana.

This year’s grant cycle includes two funding opportunities designed to support projects throughout the region.



The Affiliate Grants Program is offered through CFA Affiliate Foundations. In this program, nonprofit organizations serving Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Mary, and Vermilion parishes may apply for grants of up to $5,000. These parish-based funding opportunities support programs that address local priorities identified by each Affiliate Foundation.



“The Fund for Acadiana” Grants is a new opportunity offered through The Fund for Acadiana. This program will award grants of up to $15,000 to support high impact projects benefiting communities across the Acadiana Region.

“These grants represent an opportunity to deepen our partnership with nonprofit organizations that are doing important work across Acadiana,” said Missy Bienvenu Andrade, President & CEO of CFA. “Beyond funding individual projects, we want to better understand the ideas, challenges, and innovations emerging in our communities so we can connect strong initiatives with additional resources and support.”

Eligible applicants must hold active 501(c)3 status, and funded projects must serve communities within the eligible parishes or the broader Acadiana region. Applications should demonstrate clear alignment with the focus areas established by each parish affiliate foundation.