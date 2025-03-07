College Students Spend Spring Break Giving Back in Opelousas

For most college students, spring break means beaches, boardwalks, and relaxation. However, for a group of students from Northwestern College this break was about giving back. Instead of heading to the coast, they traveled to Opelousas, Louisiana, to volunteer with Hope for Opelousas, a community outreach program dedicated to helping local youth.

The students assisted in expanding the program by working on an additional house to accommodate more kids. Their efforts were met with gratitude from the community, and the students themselves found the experience rewarding.

"They do a lot of great things in the community," said Mary Walnofer. "We want to do the same thing no matter what side of the country we are on after college."

While the trip was primarily about service, the students also got to experience the vibrant culture of Louisiana. They attended a Mardi Gras parade on Tuesday, which proved to be a memorable event.

"It was different," said Sarah Moews. "I thought that it was eating pancakes and talking to one another, but it was nothing like that."

Aside from community service and cultural experiences, the trip helped the students bond. Though they all attend the University of Iowa, they often don't have the opportunity to interact with one another on campus. This trip allowed them to form meaningful connections.

"It was cool to room with these guys," said Andrew Haverdin. "This is one of those trips I can’t forget with the relationships that were built here."

As the week wrapped up and their departure date approached, the students reflected on the impact of their time in Opelousas. The experience had given them a new appreciation for Louisiana and its people.

"I love Opelousas," said Walnofer. "It means so much to us, even though we are far away. Their ripple effect means that much to us."

