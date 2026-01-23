Cleco closes offices, suspends service disconnects

Cleco will close some customer service offices on Monday, Jan. 26, and suspend service disconnects through Monday, Jan. 26.

“The safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority,” said Tracy Daigrepont, director of customer experience. “For this reason, the company is closing some customer service offices and temporarily suspending service disconnects at least through Monday.”

The following Cleco Customer Service Office locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26:

Bunkie

Crowley

DeRidder

Eunice

Mansfield

Opelousas

Pineville

Ville Platte

“Customers needing assistance can call our customer call center or use Cleco’s MyAccount app for self-service options like viewing and paying a bill, or reporting and checking the status of a power outage,” said Daigrepont.

For information on Cleco’s winter storm preparations, safety tips and more, visit the company’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com [cleco.ciceronewsroom.com]. Customers can speak with a Cleco representative by calling 1-800-622-6537.