Clean out your Freezer Day set for August 18

The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry Clean Out Your Freezer Day food drive will be held on Sunday, August 18, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2023 season. Collection sites will be set up throughout Lafayette and other neighboring communities.

All donations are tax-deductible and will be used to feed the needy through The Refinery Mission’s shelters and programs.

In 2023, 8,500 pounds of food was collected.

2024 Collection Sites Include:

Lafayette - UL Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St. (Main drop site)



Opelousas - Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Road



Youngsville - First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Road



Eunice - Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue



------------------------------------------------------------Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel